The Kings have loaned Bjornfot to Djurgardens IF of the SHL.

Bjornfot spent the majority of the 2019-20 campaign with AHL Ontario, picking up 19 points while posting a plus-13 rating in 44 games, but he also appeared in three contests with the big club, going scoreless while registering a minus-4 rating. The 2019 first-round pick's loan to the SHL will almost certainly be of the temporary variety, as he's fully expected to be recalled ahead of next season's training camp.