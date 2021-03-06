Bjornfot posted an assist and two PIM in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blues.

Bjornfot provided a lead pass to Andreas Athanasiou, who then set up Jeff Carter for the Kings' tally at 16:41 of the second period. The 19-year-old Bjornfot has two assists, 10 PIM, 15 blocked shots and 11 hits through 10 appearances. The Swede will likely continue to shuffle between the taxi squad and the active roster, but he's played in 10 consecutive games, so he's probably not in danger of losing playing time.