Bjornfot (undisclosed) is considered doubtful for Friday's game versus San Jose, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.

Bjornfot suffered an undisclosed injury when he took a high hit from Vegas' Chandler Stephenson during Wednesday's win over the Golden Knights and will miss at least one additional contest as a result. The 19-year-old rookie has tallied four assists in 19 games this season.