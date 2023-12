Bjornfot, who is on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury, has been sent to AHL Ontario on a conditioning loan.

Bjornfot hasn't played for LA since Oct. 11. He did report to AHL Ontario on Nov. 16 for a conditioning stint, but was then injured in an AHL game last Tuesday. That led to him being recalled and put on IR. Once he's fully healthy and returns to LA, he will likely serve primarily as the seventh defenseman and regularly be a healthy scratch.