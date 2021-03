Bjornfot (undisclosed) is on the Kings' active roster, but he's considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Ducks, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.

Bjornfot's availability against Anaheimn will likely boil down to a game-time decision. If Bjornfot's unable to go, Kurtis MacDermid will likely draw into the lineup.