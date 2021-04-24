Bjornfot posted an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.

Bjornfot missed eight games with an undisclosed injury earlier in April, but he assisted on Anze Kopitar's third-period marker in his second game back. The 20-year-old Bjornfot has five helpers, 19 shots on goal, 21 blocked shots, 16 hits and 10 PIM through 21 appearances this year. Fantasy managers in dynasty formats will want to hold onto the Swede as he gets up to speed at the NHL level -- he was selected 22nd overall in the 2019 draft.