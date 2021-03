Bjornfot posted an assist in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Bjornfot earned the secondary helper on Trevor Moore's second-period tally. The 19-year-old Bjornfot has three helpers, 11 shots on goal, 18 blocked shots, 14 hits and a minus-2 rating through 15 games as a rookie this season. He played a season-low 10:59 on Friday, as the Kings dressed seven defensemen for the contest.