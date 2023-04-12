site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: kings-tobias-bjornfot-returns-to-ahl-ontario | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Kings' Tobias Bjornfot: Returns to AHL Ontario
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Bjornfot was sent down to AHL Ontario on Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Bjornfot continues to bounce between levels. He has just one assist in 10 NHL appearances this season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Hockey Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Michael Finewax
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 4 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read