Bjornfot was reassigned to AHL Ontario on Wednesday, per CapFriendly.

For now, it appears Bjornfot has missed out on making the Kings' roster out of training camp. He'll log some time at Ontario's camp, but it's possible the 21-year-old is recalled if Sean Durzi (shoulder) suffers a setback prior to the season, or if the Kings just want to add to their defensive depth.