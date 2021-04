Bjornfot (undisclosed) won't be available for Wednesday's game versus the Golden Knights, Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider reports.

The specifics of the injury remain unclear, as Bjornfoot will now miss his seventh straight game with the injury. The 20-year-old has skated in just 19 games this season, supplying four assists across 16:23 of average ice time. Bjornfoot's next chance to suit up is in Friday's game against Colorado.