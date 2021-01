The Kings reassigned Bjornfot to AHL Ontario on Wednesday, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.

Bjornfoot had resided on the taxi squad with the Kings since Saturday, but he was replaced by fellow defenseman Mark Alt. Bjornfoot played three games with the Kings last year, averaging 12:58 of ice time over that span. The 19-year-old is expect to spend his time between the minors and taxi squad this season.