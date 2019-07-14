Kings' Tobias Bjornfot: Signs entry-level contract

Bjornfot secured a three-year, entry-level deal with the Kings on Sunday.

The 22nd-overall selection in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Bjornfot is a terrific skater and could make an NHL impact before long. The 18-year-old blueliner should come over from Sweden at some point this season to suit up for AHL Ontario.

