Kings' Tobias Bjornfot: Signs entry-level contract
Bjornfot secured a three-year, entry-level deal with the Kings on Sunday.
The 22nd-overall selection in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Bjornfot is a terrific skater and could make an NHL impact before long. The 18-year-old blueliner should come over from Sweden at some point this season to suit up for AHL Ontario.
