Kings' Tobias Bjornfot: Slips to taxi squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Bjornfot was assigned to the taxi squad Thursday, per CapFriendly.
Bjornfot has one assist in nine games with the Kings this year. The 19-year-old blueliner will probably be back on the active roster for a two-game set versus the Blues on Friday and Saturday.
