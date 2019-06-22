Kings' Tobias Bjornfot: Steady defender gets crown at draft
Bjornfot was drafted 22nd overall by the Kings at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Friday. He was the team's second pick of the first round.
Bjornfot's skating is flashy, but the rest of his game isn't. But wheels make the man -- or the defender -- at the NHL level. He'll have a long and solid career with the Kings. You won't notice him much, but that's good. There won't be much flash, but there won't be many mistakes either. That just doesn't make him valuable in the fantasy arena.
