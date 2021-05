Bjornfot scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Ducks.

Bjornfot scored late in the third period for his first NHL goal. The 20-year-old defenseman has added five assists, 27 shots on net, a minus-2 rating and 27 blocked shots through 26 appearances this season. A first-round pick from 2019, the Swede should be a full-time top-four option on the Kings' blue line next year.