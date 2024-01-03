Bjornfot (undisclosed) was put on waivers Wednesday.

Bjornfot has appeared in just one game with LA this season. Although an undisclosed injury is part of the reason for that, he was activated off the injured reserve Dec. 14, so over the Kings' last eight games, the 22-year-old has simply been a healthy scratch. Bjornfot should get an opportunity to play regularly with AHL Ontario if he clears waivers.