Rieder scored twice in Thursday's 7-1 rout of the Avalanche.

The pair of tallies snapped a 10-game point drought for the former Coyote, who's now only managed three points in 13 games since making his way to L.A. His lack of production hasn't been helped by the fact he's received almost three minutes less ice time with the Kings (12:39 down from 15:17 with Arizona). Rieder is currently skating on the second line with Jeff Carter and Tanner Pearson -- a spot normally held down by "That 70's Line" member Tyler Toffoli -- so it'll be interesting to see if his two-goal night sparks further production in the season's final weeks.