Kings' Tobias Rieder: Secures 25 points in 2017-18
Rieder scored 12 goals and pitched in 13 assists while playing for Arizona and Los Angeles during 2017-18.
After starting the season in Arizona, Rieder was dealt to Los Angeles on Feb. 21, but was just able to post six points (four goals, two assists) in 24 games for his new team. Rieder's 25 points was his lowest amount since his rookie campaign in 2014-15, but he wasn't able to pitch in on the power play in either Arizona or Los Angeles, and his 56.3 defensive zone start percentage certainly didn't help his cause either. Rieder is set to be a restricted free agent, but even if he returns to Los Angeles, it seems unlikely he'll crack the top-six forward group.
