Rieder was dealt from the Coyotes to the Kings along with Scott Wedgewood on Wednesday in exchange for Darcy Kuemper, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

Rieder's 2017-18 campaign has been rather uninspiring with the Coyotes, owning just 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) through 58 games this season. Now that he's joined a more talented squad in Los Angeles, the 25-year-old could be a solid buy-low candidate in some formats -- especially if he cracks the power play.