Paquette-Bisson secured a one-year, two-way contract with the Kings on Wednesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Paquette-Bisson went undrafted coming out of the QMJHL and started his professional career in the ECHL with Cincinnati. Last year, the blueliner logged 55 games for AHL Laval in which he garnered three goals and 16 assists. Even with an NHL contract in hand, the Quebec native shouldn't be expected to see much, if any, time with the Kings next year and figures to be an organizational depth piece.