Kings' Torrey Mitchell: Adds helper in 4-1 win
Mitchell collected an assist, two PIM and two hits through just 9:04 of ice time during Monday's 4-1 win over Philadelphia.
The speedy veteran has now recorded two goals and an assist through his past four contests. There's a chance Mitchell is just settling into his new surroundings, but it's probably best to temper fantasy expectations given his depth role and limited minutes.
