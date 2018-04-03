Mitchell scored a goal against the Avalanche on Monday.

Mitchell's tally ended a 16-game pointless streak that also saw him serve as a healthy scratch on three occasions. The center saw just 8:27 of ice time versus Colorado, but was still able to find the back of the net on his lone shot of the game. Without more minutes, the Quebec native will remain a low-end fantasy option.

