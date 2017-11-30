Mitchell (personal) is still having problems obtaining his visa, which means he'll sit out Thursday's road game against the Capitals, NHL.com reports.

The bottom-six scoring center is about to miss his fifth straight game since the Kings acquired Mitchell from the Canadiens on Nov. 23. We'll see if he can get this issue settled before Friday's road match with the Blues.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories