Kings' Torrey Mitchell: Out yet again with visa problems
Mitchell (personal) is still having problems obtaining his visa, which means he'll sit out Thursday's road game against the Capitals, NHL.com reports.
The bottom-six scoring center is about to miss his fifth straight game since the Kings acquired Mitchell from the Canadiens on Nov. 23. We'll see if he can get this issue settled before Friday's road match with the Blues.
More News
-
Kings' Torrey Mitchell: Unavailable Tuesday•
-
Kings' Torrey Mitchell: Visa status unresolved•
-
Kings' Torrey Mitchell: Still dealing with visa issue•
-
Kings' Torrey Mitchell: Traded to Kings•
-
Canadiens' Torrey Mitchell: Will sit as healthy scratch•
-
Canadiens' Torrey Mitchell: Won't return Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...