Kings' Torrey Mitchell: Ready to join Kings
Mitchell's immigration paperwork has been completed, so he'll join the Kings in St. Louis ahead of Friday evening's matchup with the Blues, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Mitchell should still be considered a game-time decision for Friday's tilt, but if he's able to go, he'll likely slot into a bottom-six role against the Blues. The 32-year-old pivot went scoreless in 11 games with the Canadiens before being dealt to the Kings on Nov. 23.
