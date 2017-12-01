Kings' Torrey Mitchell: Slated to miss Friday contest
Mitchell (personal) is projected to be scratched from Friday's matchup with St. Louis, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Mitchell's visa woes continue to drag out, as he will miss his fifth straight game due to this ongoing issue. Fantasy owners will need to continue to closely monitor this situation which seems to be rather fluid, considering the center was expected to have everything cleared up on more than one occasion since joining the Kings via trade.
