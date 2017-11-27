Kings' Torrey Mitchell: Still dealing with visa issue
Mitchell is still dealing with a delay in receiving his work visa, but hopes it will be resolved by Monday night, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Mitchell was traded from Montreal to Los Angeles, which is where the visa issues popped up. The Kings are about to head on a four-game road trip starting Tuesday, so if this doesn't get settled Monday then Mitchell will have to potentially join them on the road.
More News
-
Kings' Torrey Mitchell: Traded to Kings•
-
Canadiens' Torrey Mitchell: Will sit as healthy scratch•
-
Canadiens' Torrey Mitchell: Won't return Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Torrey Mitchell: Dealing with illness•
-
Canadiens' Torrey Mitchell: Tagging in Sunday•
-
Canadiens' Torrey Mitchell: Gets closer to roster spot•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...