Mitchell is still dealing with a delay in receiving his work visa, but hopes it will be resolved by Monday night, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Mitchell was traded from Montreal to Los Angeles, which is where the visa issues popped up. The Kings are about to head on a four-game road trip starting Tuesday, so if this doesn't get settled Monday then Mitchell will have to potentially join them on the road.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop