Mitchell was traded to the Kings on Thursday, NHL.com reports.

In exchange for the 32-year-old, the Canadiens will get a 2018 fifth-round conditional pick from the Kings. On the season, Mitchell has appeared in 11 games for Montreal, logging a career-low average of 9:18 ice time per game while failing to score a point.

