Mitchell (personal) didn't take part in line rushes during pregame warmups, indicating he won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Wings, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Mitchell is still waiting to receive his American work visa, but it sounds like he may have a legitimate shot at making his Kings debut Thursday against the Capitals. The veteran pivot will likely occupy a bottom-six role once he's given the green light to suit up for LA.