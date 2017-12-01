Kings' Torrey Mitchell: Will join teammates in Chicago
Contrary to an earlier report that indicated Mitchell would join the Kings in St. Louis ahead of Friday's matchup with the Blues, he'll actually meet his teammates in Chicago for Sunday's game against the Blackhawks, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Mitchell's immigration paperwork has been completed, so he should be ready to enter the lineup and make his Kings debut Sunday in Chicago. The veteran pivot, who went scoreless in 11 games with the Canadiens before being dealt to the Kings on Nov. 23, will likely occupy a bottom-six role Sunday.
