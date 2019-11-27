Kings' Trevor Lewis: Activated from IR
Lewis (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Wednesday, making him eligible to suit up against the Islanders, Jon Rosen of LA Kings Insider reports.
It remains to be seen whether Lewis plays Wednesday night, but he's back on the active roster with his removal from injured reserve. The veteran winger last played Nov. 7, and he has just one goal and one assist in 16 appearances this season.
