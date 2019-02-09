Kings' Trevor Lewis: Activated off injured reserve
Lewis (foot) has been activated from injured reserve ahead of Saturday's game against the Bruins, per the NHL media site.
Lewis appears slated to make his long-awaited return after nearly three months on the shelf, suggesting he will likely make his return to the lineup for Saturday's contest against the Bruins. It's unclear exactly where he will slot in and that may not be revealed until warmups.
