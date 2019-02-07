Kings' Trevor Lewis: Aiming for Saturday return
Lewis (foot) hopes to return Saturday against the Bruins, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Lewis has remained on the sidelines since mid-November after suffering a broken foot in practice. Even if Saturday winds up being the date for his return, the veteran pivot, who owns just three points through 17 contests this season, figures to remain on the waiver wire in most fantasy formats.
