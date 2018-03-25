Kings' Trevor Lewis: Back in action Saturday
Lewis (upper body) will be in the lineup against the Oilers on Saturday.
Lewis will suit up following a two-game stint in the press box due to his upper-body injury. The Salt Lake City native has just one goal in his previous seven outings, but needs just one more point to set a career high for in a season. With Lewis healthy, Torrey Mitchell will be bumped from the lineup.
