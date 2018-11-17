Kings' Trevor Lewis: Breaks foot in practice
Lewis fractured his foot during Friday's morning skate and is considered week-to-week, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Lewis' injury leaves the Kings with just 12 healthy forwards, so Michael Amadio will slot in for Friday's game versus the Blackhawks. It's been a slow year for Lewis, as he has two goals, an assist and an ugly minus-9 rating through 17 games. Expect the 31-year-old do be placed on injured reserve.
