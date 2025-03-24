Lewis logged an assist and three hits in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Bruins.

Trevor Moore (upper body) couldn't play Sunday, and Lewis got the nod to enter the lineup over Akil Thomas. Prior to Sunday, Lewis had been scratched for eight straight contests, losing his spot in the lineup after the Kings traded for Andrei Kuzmenko. The 38-year-old Lewis has nine points, 43 shots on net, 81 hits, 28 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 49 appearances. He'll likely return to the press box once the Kings' roster is back to full health.