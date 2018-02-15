Lewis -- who is already on injured reserve -- suffered an upper-body injury, freelance sports writer Josh Cooper reports.

Lewis is considered week-to-week, which is why the team designated him for IR. General manager Rob Blake also clarified that the winger's upper-body issue is not a concussion. At this point, fantasy owners probably shouldn't expect to see the Salt Lake City native back until after the club's four-game road trip.

