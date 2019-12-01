Play

Lewis recorded an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Jets.

In his third game back from a lower-body injury, Lewis reacquainted himself with the scoresheet by setting up Nikolai Prokhorkin's goal. It's been a slow start to the year for Lewis, who has three points and 27 hits in 19 appearances this season.

