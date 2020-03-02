Kings' Trevor Lewis: Deposits fifth goal
Lewis notched a goal, three hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.
Lewis has potted goals in two of the last three games. The 33-year-old forward is up to 11 points, 64 hits, 86 shots and a minus-9 rating in 52 games, mostly limited to a fourth-line role.
