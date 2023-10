Lewis scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Coyotes.

Lewis put the Kings ahead at 10:35 of the first period on a feed from Blake Lizotte. The goal was Lewis' first of the season to go with two assists through six contests. The 36-year-old forward appears to have job security on the fourth line, though he likely won't be able to sustain his current scoring pace for long.