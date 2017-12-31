Lewis picked up two helpers in Saturday's win over Vancouver.

Lewis had gone 12 straight games without setting up a goal, so it's good to see him back on the scoresheet. One of the helpers came with the man advantage, where Lewis has been operating on the second unit. The third-liner is valuable in deeper formats due to his eight goals and 16 points, but he's fairly inconsistent and is mainly seen as a solid depth contributor for the Kings.

