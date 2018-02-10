Kings' Trevor Lewis: Exits late Friday
Lewis departed Friday's game against the Panthers late in the third period, but coach John Stevens indicated afterward he though the pivot would be okay moving forward, Josh Cooper of LA Kings Insider reports.
No update on Lewis was provided during the morning media availability session, leaving his status somewhat unclear heading into the evening's game against the Lightning. Given coach Stevens' comments following Friday's contest, he seems more likely to play than not. Confirmation of his status should arrive during warmups or earlier.
More News
-
Kings' Trevor Lewis: Picks up two assists in Wednesday's win•
-
Kings' Trevor Lewis: Ties career high in goals•
-
Kings' Trevor Lewis: Dishes out two assists in victory•
-
Kings' Trevor Lewis: Scores in win over Flyers•
-
Kings' Trevor Lewis: Nabs two helpers Thursday•
-
Kings' Trevor Lewis: Scores shorty in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...