Lewis departed Friday's game against the Panthers late in the third period, but coach John Stevens indicated afterward he though the pivot would be okay moving forward, Josh Cooper of LA Kings Insider reports.

No update on Lewis was provided during the morning media availability session, leaving his status somewhat unclear heading into the evening's game against the Lightning. Given coach Stevens' comments following Friday's contest, he seems more likely to play than not. Confirmation of his status should arrive during warmups or earlier.