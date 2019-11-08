Kings' Trevor Lewis: Exits Thursday's contest
Lewis suffered a lower-body injury in Thursday's game against Ottawa and is doubtful to return, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
It's unclear how Lewis suffered the injury, but he wasn't seen on the bench, and didn't see a shift since midway through the first period. Lewis will make the Kings shorthanded up front, rolling with 11 forwards for the time being. Expect a word from the team regarding the details of the injury following the game or in the coming days.
