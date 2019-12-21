Kings' Trevor Lewis: Exits with upper-body injury
Lewis (upper body) has been ruled out of the remainder of Saturday's game against the Sabres, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.
The severity of Lewis' injury has yet to be determined, but he should be considered a longshot for Monday's game against St. Louis at this point. If Lewis is unavailable, Matt Luff will likely draw into the lineup against the Blues.
