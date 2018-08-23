Kings' Trevor Lewis: Expected to be ready for camp
Lewis (hand) is slated to be back to 100 percent for the upcoming season, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
General manager Rob Blake told reporters he expects Lewis -- who underwent offseason surgery -- to be ready for training camp. A bottom-six role player, the Salt Lake City native is unlikely to top his career-high 26 points from last season.
