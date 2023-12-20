Lewis scored a shorthanded goal into an empty net in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Lewis' goal stretched the Kings' lead to 4-0 before Jacob MacDonald spoiled the shutout bid. The tally was Lewis' first shorthanded goal of the season -- he has five of them over the last four seasons. The 36-year-old snapped an eight-game point drought and is now at seven points, 51 shots on net, 15 blocked shots, 17 hits and a plus-4 rating through 28 outings overall. He continues to play in a fourth-line role, which offers little in the way of fantasy value.