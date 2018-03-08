Lewis (upper body) -- who was activated off injured reserve per the NHL media site -- will be a game-time call against the Capitals on Thursday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

The fact that the Kings activated Lewis off injured reserve is a pretty good indicator he will suit up versus Washington, but fantasy owners will want to wait until closer to puck drop. Based on practice lines, the winger figures to slot into a third-line role alongside Adrian Kempe and Michael Amadio.