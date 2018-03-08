Kings' Trevor Lewis: Game-time decision Thursday
Lewis (upper body) -- who was activated off injured reserve per the NHL media site -- will be a game-time call against the Capitals on Thursday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
The fact that the Kings activated Lewis off injured reserve is a pretty good indicator he will suit up versus Washington, but fantasy owners will want to wait until closer to puck drop. Based on practice lines, the winger figures to slot into a third-line role alongside Adrian Kempe and Michael Amadio.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...