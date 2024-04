Lewis notched an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Ducks.

Lewis snapped a nine-game point drought with the helper. The 37-year-old was solid early in the season, but his offense has been inconsistent in a fourth-line role for a large portion of the campaign. He's at 15 points, 127 shots on net, 89 hits, 60 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 78 appearances.