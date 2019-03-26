Lewis picked up an assist, three shots, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 3-0 win over the Flames.

The bottom-six forward had a strong night, with the assist coming on Jonny Brodzinski's insurance goal in the third period. Lewis has seen his 2018-19 campaign limited to 37 games by a foot injury. He's accumulated two goals and seven helpers this year, but only 48 hits, a downturn after recording 100-plus checks in each of his seven full seasons in the league.