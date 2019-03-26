Kings' Trevor Lewis: Generates helper
Lewis picked up an assist, three shots, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 3-0 win over the Flames.
The bottom-six forward had a strong night, with the assist coming on Jonny Brodzinski's insurance goal in the third period. Lewis has seen his 2018-19 campaign limited to 37 games by a foot injury. He's accumulated two goals and seven helpers this year, but only 48 hits, a downturn after recording 100-plus checks in each of his seven full seasons in the league.
More News
-
Kings' Trevor Lewis: Helpers in consecutive games•
-
Kings' Trevor Lewis: Snags assist in return•
-
Kings' Trevor Lewis: Scratched despite IR activation•
-
Kings' Trevor Lewis: Activated off injured reserve•
-
Kings' Trevor Lewis: Aiming for return Saturday•
-
Kings' Trevor Lewis: Expected to play during road trip•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...