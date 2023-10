Lewis logged a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.

Lewis has rarely been on the power play in his career, but he was out there for a late one Saturday. He's managed one power-play point in three straight seasons after helping out on a Carl Grundstrom tally in this contest. Through five outings, Lewis has two helpers, three shots on goal, three hits and an even plus-minus rating in a fourth-line role.