Lewis picked up a goal and an assist and was plus-2 with two shots and four hits in LA's 6-5 loss to the Oilers on Saturday.

Lewis netted his first goal of the season midway through the first period Saturday and later set up linemate Michael Amadio's third-period tally. The 32-year-old scored only three times in 44 games in 2018-19 and will serve in a bottom-six role again this season.