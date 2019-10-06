Kings' Trevor Lewis: Goal and an assist in loss
Lewis picked up a goal and an assist and was plus-2 with two shots and four hits in LA's 6-5 loss to the Oilers on Saturday.
Lewis netted his first goal of the season midway through the first period Saturday and later set up linemate Michael Amadio's third-period tally. The 32-year-old scored only three times in 44 games in 2018-19 and will serve in a bottom-six role again this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.